Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Further Reading

