Alerus Financial (ALRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alerus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep purchased 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 33.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

