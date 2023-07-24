Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.25 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7613314 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

