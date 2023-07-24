Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Align Technology stock opened at $337.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.02. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,928,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

