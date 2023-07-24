Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.