Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 634 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic Services Price Performance
Republic Services stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.27.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
