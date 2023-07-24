Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 81 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $314.80 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.49.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock worth $3,305,941. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

