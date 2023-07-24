Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.90 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

