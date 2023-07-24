Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Buys 1,014 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $228.06 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 600.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,684 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,097. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

