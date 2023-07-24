Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.22 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ARES opened at $101.54 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 451,234 shares of company stock worth $9,862,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

