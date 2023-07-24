Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.61 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $95,912,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $149.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.