Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

