Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 196 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $506.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $471.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

