Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

