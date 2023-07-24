Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,240,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.

