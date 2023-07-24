Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Head to Head Survey

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TXO Partners and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given TXO Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.58 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Allied Resources $560,000.00 1.27 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares TXO Partners and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXO Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A Allied Resources -12.02% -2.68% -2.34%

Summary

TXO Partners beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as MorningStar Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Energy Partners, L.P. in January 2023. TXO Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

