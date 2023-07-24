Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.58.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

