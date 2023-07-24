Alphabet (GOOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG opened at $120.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

