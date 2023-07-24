Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $142.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.21.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 234,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

