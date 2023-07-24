Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Sells $35,750,000.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $35,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 7.2 %

ALTG opened at $16.14 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $519.55 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

