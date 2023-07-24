Amalgamated Bank Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

