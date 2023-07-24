Amalgamated Bank Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

TDY opened at $412.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

