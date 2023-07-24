Amalgamated Bank Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

PPL Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

