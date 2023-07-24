Amalgamated Bank Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Dover by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Price Performance

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $152.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

