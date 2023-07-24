Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $457.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $462.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

