Amedisys (AMED) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $26,014,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $20,775,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3,024.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

