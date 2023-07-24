Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 127.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

