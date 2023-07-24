Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

