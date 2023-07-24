American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,677,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,337,498.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,893,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,677,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,337,498.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.