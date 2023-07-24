American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Trading Down 3.9 %

AXP stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.97. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

