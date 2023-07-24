American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $203.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

American Express Trading Down 3.9 %

American Express stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

