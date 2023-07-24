American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.41.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $170.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.