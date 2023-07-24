American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.68 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.