Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $7.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $353.87 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $239.35 and a 12-month high of $357.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.48 and its 200 day moving average is $320.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

