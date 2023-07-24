Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q2 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Amphenol

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 345,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

