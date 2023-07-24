Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.