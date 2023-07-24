Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $104.45

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.9 %

TECH stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

