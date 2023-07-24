Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $479.82

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $394.47 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $493.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.