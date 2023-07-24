Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$11.31

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVO shares. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$9.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.87. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.07 million and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

