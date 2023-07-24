Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $393.07

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.45) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

