Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $130.40

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.