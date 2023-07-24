Analyzing Ether Capital (DTSRF) and The Competition

Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,198 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ether Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ether Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ether Capital N/A N/A -19.10 Ether Capital Competitors $218.47 million $945,204.30 3.84

Ether Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ether Capital. Ether Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.6% of Ether Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ether Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ether Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ether Capital Competitors 1054 4508 5824 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 74.65%. Given Ether Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ether Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ether Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ether Capital N/A N/A N/A Ether Capital Competitors 369.15% 7.32% 4.85%

Summary

Ether Capital rivals beat Ether Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Ether Capital Company Profile

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

