Analyzing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years. CTO Realty Growth is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 5 1 2.64

Volatility and Risk

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -3.38% -0.65% -0.34% Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.65% 13.82% 4.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $82.32 million 4.88 $3.16 million ($0.34) -52.09 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.07 billion 7.83 $385.49 million $4.69 22.01

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats CTO Realty Growth on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.