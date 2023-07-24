ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $307,284.12 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $307,284.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,356,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $937.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 529,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

