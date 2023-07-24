ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $604,440.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,232,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,786,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

ANIP opened at $52.19 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

