Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,468,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,656,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

