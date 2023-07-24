Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of NLY opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,468,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,656,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.