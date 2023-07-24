Antero Midstream (AM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

