Antero Resources (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after acquiring an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

