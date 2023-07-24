Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Receives $6.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOUS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.7 %

HOUS opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $794.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32. Anywhere Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.