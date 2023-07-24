Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Sells $174,982.65 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.82 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 89,978 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,124,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

